FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the city officials continue the process of bringing a new trash and recycling hauler to Fort Wayne, residents’ confusion and frustration is increasing.

WANE 15 has covered issues with reaching 311 via phone or, at times, through their website to report a missed pickup.

On Tuesday, Gary Dexheimer, the HOA president for Aboite Lake Estates called 311 to report missed recycling collections in his neighborhood that were supposed to be picked up last Friday.

According to Dexheimer, he was told he could only file a claim for his address and when a driver comes to collect said reported miss, there’s a possibility they won’t pick up recycling at other homes in his neighborhood – despite their bins being at the curb – because they hadn’t reported the miss.

“Even though I would be incredulous to think that the truck, knowing that they missed the pickup on Friday, would come into the neighborhood and only pick up a single bin based on a complaint and go by everybody else,” Dexheimer said. “I couldn’t imagine that happening, but I went ahead and put a piece out on Nextdoor letting people know that, again, they should probably call in and report because obviously the more people reporting the better.”

Dexheimer said he couldn’t believe what he was hearing and that it only added to the confusion on missed pickups that was already there from not knowing what days to expect their trash and recycling to be picked up.

The recycling bins all along Aboite Lake Drive were picked up Wednesday morning, but six houses down on Echo Hill Drive, bins with recyclable items overflowing from them were still sitting at the curb Wednesday afternoon.

WANE 15 presented this to spokesman for Mayor Henry, John Perlich via email. In a response, Perlich said: “Our practice, particularly with the number of misses that we’ve had in recent weeks, is that we’ve been cognizant of the need to collect materials of entire areas. We make notes of calls that come in from a resident who indicates their materials haven’t been collected and that a lot of others haven’t either in that area.”

We also asked these specific questions regarding trash pickup:

Are those misses referred to drivers specifically assigned to pick up misses in specific neighborhoods?

Do the drivers follow a list provided by their supervisors?

Or, are there specific drivers who pick up the misses and that’s their job?

In response to those questions, Perlich said: It depends on Red River’s staffing levels each day. We typically see a mix of Red River and City crews performing this task.

Additionally, WANE 15 asked Perlich to allow our cameras inside the 311 call center today, which we’ve previously requested and been denied in recent months. On today’s request, we were denied once again.