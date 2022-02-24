FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With Russia invading Ukraine, the effects could trickle all the way down to the local economy in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio.

WANE 15 spoke with a Purdue Fort Wayne associate professor of political science, Dr. James Toole on Thursday to get a better understanding of the potential local impacts.

Dr. Toole said it starts with the sanctions President Joe Biden is placing on Russia.

“If you believe, as I certainly do, that this was a wholly unprovoked attack on a sovereign state, which is an egregious violation of international law by Russia, then something has to be done,” Dr. Toole said. “If you’re not willing to fight, and I think we shouldn’t be fighting this war, then sanctions are the next best option even though they aren’t a great option.”

President Biden’s sanctions on Russia are intended to limit Russia’s attack on Ukraine. At the same time, Dr. Toole says they’ll put the global economy in a period of uncertainty and will have a blowback effect.

He points to inflation in the United States and seeing the S&P 500 dip since the start of 2022, both occurring prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and said that things could certainly get worse economically if the situation is prolonged.

“I think this is just one more crisis that we absolutely didn’t need, right? After the COVID crisis and after the inflation that has sort of come out of that. I think Americans, and people in Fort Wayne in particular, should be prepared, of course, to pay higher prices at the pump. The crisis is far worse for people in Ukraine, but the effects do hit all of us who live far away,” Dr. Toole said.

Dr. Toole said it’s impossible to predict how great of an impact this can have. It all depends on how long and how bad the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine get.