FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the conflict in Israel continues, many people gathered at the Allen County Courthouse Sunday afternoon in support of Palestine.

The rally, that began at 12:00 p.m., was organized by the Indiana Center for Middle East Peace, the Universal Education Foundation Islamic Center and the Islamic Center of Fort Wayne.

A WANE 15 crew spoke with Sam Jorjour, a board member for the Indiana Center for Middle East Peace, at the rally. Jorjour said he hopes this gathering encourages people to look into the history of Palestine.

As of today, CBS News is reporting more than 2,600 deaths in Gaza and 1,300 in Israel since Oct. 7, which was the day Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.