Concordia Lutheran High School students wrap presents for Christmas Bureau families on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Concordia Lutheran High School students on Tuesday worked to make Christmas a little better for Fort Wayne families.

Students wrapped presents for families as part of the Christmas Bureau program. Concordia Lutheran classes collected donations then wrapped the gifts.

They will be loaded onto a truck and delivered to the Christmas Bureau Wednesday.

Concordia Lutheran has participated in the drive for more than 40 years.

Concordia Lutheran High School students wrap presents for Christmas Bureau families on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.