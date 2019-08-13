Completion of elementary expansion kicks off SACS school year

SOUTHWEST ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Southwest Allen County Schools starts a new year Tuesday, and students at one of the elementary schools will notice some improvements and a major expansion.

Over the last year, construction crews have been working on a significant $10 million expansion project at Lafayette Meadows Elementary School. A brand new, 12-classroom addition features non-traditional common areas between classrooms that can be sectioned off using internal garage doors.

The Ernst Road campus also has a new auxiliary gym, an expanded cafeteria, and two new kindergarten classrooms

Now that the elementary school project is complete, the district is turning its eyes to Homestead High School.

The 50-year-old school is due for a total makeover. The district plans to complete the $169 million project without raising taxes.

Southwest Allen County Schools has started the initial design phase of the project and expects to break ground on the project by the summer of 2020 or early 2021 at the latest. Construction is expected to take three to four years.

As always, safety is also a main priority for SACS this school year. Like the other school systems in Allen County, SACS is part of a new “Slow. Stop. Stay.” bus stop arm safety campaign to encourage drivers to be careful on the roads and follow proper procedures when a school bus stops to pick up or drop off students.

You can learn more about Southwest Allen County Schools at http://www.sacs.k12.in.us/

Good luck to everyone heading back to school today. Have a great year.