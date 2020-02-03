Community honors fallen Warsaw Police officer who died after medical emergency

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — A fallen Warsaw Police officer is being honored by a memorial days after he passed away from complications from heart surgery.

On Sunday, the department announced the death of Officer Jason Dobbins, 50, who had served as a full-time sworn officer for 16 years.

Warsaw Police Officer Jason Dobbins

The department said on Jan. 24, Officer Dobbins had just begun his afternoon shift when he asked for an ambulance to be sent for him for a medical problem. Warsaw officers and Lutheran medical personnel responded to a business on the north end of the city where he had pulled over and parked his patrol car.

He was rushed to Kosciusko Community Hospital with extreme chest pain.

Once there, doctors said he was suffering from a critical heart condition and was transported by ambulance to Lutheran in Fort Wayne for emergency surgery, a news release said.

He passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1 from complications after surgery, the department added. He was escorted from Fort Wayne back to Warsaw with a large police procession overnight.

