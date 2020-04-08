Community holds parade to celebrate girl’s last day of chemotherapy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An exciting day of final chemotherapy treatments could have been dampened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Morgan Moher’s family and friends didn’t see that as a possibility.

Members of the community met at Saint Joseph United Methodist Church and held a parade to help celebrate her feat Tuesday night. According to Moher’s Facebook page (which you can find here), nearly 100 cars participated in the parade.

Moher was diagnosed with leukemia just after Christmas three years ago.

#MightyMorgs