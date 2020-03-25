Community helps provide face mask to hospital patients

FORT WAYNE, Ind. ( WANE) – Crafters across the nation are picking up the needle and thread to help hospitals in need of face masks.

With the recent shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) hospitals are asking help from the community to provide items such as facemasks.

“With the shortage of the special mask, you know this is not the perfect answer but it’s better than nothing,” said Karen Jo Renner, member of Wednesday Morning Women’s Ministry.

Wednesday Morning Women’s Ministry, a sewing group at Christ Community Church, is familiar with sewing for a purpose. With the recent pandemic potentially causing a nationwide shortage of PPE, hospitals are asking the community to help with stockpiling. The group has partnered with Lutheran Hospital’s Breast Cancer ward to provide masks to patients.

Parkview Health is also asking for the community’s help and currently supplying sewing kits that contain medical grade materials.

“Cloth masks are not personal protective equipment that is effective for hospital use,” said Judy Boerger, Chief Nursing Executive.

She added that the masks created using the sewing kits will primarily be used for patients. Since the material isn’t N95 certified, these will be used as a last resort for doctors and nurses.

