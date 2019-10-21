Community helping Fort Wayne Police officer take down cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne Police officer is getting backup from his community not to take down a suspect – but to take down cancer.

Officer Andrew Fry has been with the Fort Wayne Police Department for more than five years. He patrols the southeast side of the city on second shift and has been a member of the SWAT team for a little over two years.

On September 4th, Officer Fry’s life changed forever.

Not only did he have to say goodbye to his grandfather, whose funeral was that day, but that morning he got his the results of his biopsy back; the swollen lymph nodes in his neck were indeed cancer.

Officer Fry was diagnosed with a rare form of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (B cell/marginal zone/stage 4). According to his oncologist, there is no cure and he is looking at a lifetime of cancer treatments, which began September 30th.

Fry is only 27 years old and is now in for the fight of his life, but it is one he says he can win. He is finding strength in his wife, Jenn, his 8-year-old daughter, Alexa, and his community who is rallying around him.

Team Fry

Josh Faucett knows Fry through his wife, Laura, who is friends with Jenn. The two had never met up until recently when Faucett presented Fry with a t-shirt he designed in his honor and one he is selling to help him in his journey.

The design on the shirts reflects the battle Officer Fry is going through. There is a badge on the front colored in green, the awareness color for Lymphoma Cancer. On the back, the words “TEAM FRY” are written at the top, a flag displayed vertically, and the depiction of two officers standing side by side wearing green ribbons. A message is also emblazoned with the words “THIS FAMILY NEVER FIGHTS ALONE.”

All profits will go directly to Fry and his family for medical bills and whatever needs they may have.

The shirts sell for $25 and since starting the campaign more than 300 have already been ordered.

“It’s been humbling, it’s been amazing. I can’t thank people enough,” Faucett said.

Faucett first planned on running the campaign until October 22nd but says he plans on relaunching it soon, after seeing how well the t-shirts have been received.

