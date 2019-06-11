Common Bond Breakfast raised thousands to support Erin’s House for Grieving Children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Over $130,000 was raised at the 2019 Common Bond Breakfast to help children, teens and their families suffering from the death of a loved one.
Erin’s House for Grieving Children hosted Marcus Luttrell as the featured speaker on Thursday, June 6 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. One guest described the morning simply as “incredibly moving.” Another guest said, “Marcus provided great insight and inspiration.” The organization also announced the recipients for their annual Healing Hearts Volunteer Award as Gina Feasby and John & Sue Hackman.
The proceeds from the Common Bond Breakfast enable Erin’s House to provide support multiple services. The organization was founded in 1993. With ongoing community support, Erin’s House can continue its programs at no cost to participants. To date, the organization has served more than 21,000 individuals throughout Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio.
Erin’s House officials said they want to extend a special thank you to our Presenting Sponsors: Ambassador Enterprises, Parkview Health, PHP, and Sweetwater with Chuck & Lisa Surack.