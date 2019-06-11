Common Bond Breakfast raised thousands to support Erin’s House for Grieving Children

Over 700 guests attended the Erin’s House for Grieving Children Common Bond Breakfast held on June 6 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN. Photo by Kasey Wallace Photography.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Over $130,000 was raised at the 2019 Common Bond Breakfast to help children, teens and their families suffering from the death of a loved one.

Marcus Luttrell shared his moving story and left guests feeling inspired at the Erin’s House for Grieving Children Common Bond Breakfast held on June 6 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN. Photo by Kasey Wallace Photography.

Erin’s House for Grieving Children hosted Marcus Luttrell as the featured speaker on Thursday, June 6 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. One guest described the morning simply as “incredibly moving.” Another guest said, “Marcus provided great insight and inspiration.” The organization also announced the recipients for their annual Healing Hearts Volunteer Award as Gina Feasby and John & Sue Hackman.

The proceeds from the Common Bond Breakfast enable Erin’s House to provide support multiple services. The organization was founded in 1993. With ongoing community support, Erin’s House can continue its programs at no cost to participants. To date, the organization has served more than 21,000 individuals throughout Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio.

A panel comprised of individuals who have been involved with Erin’s House discussed the importance of the services being offered to the community at no cost. Pictured from left to right: (first row) Makena Hurse, former Erin’s House participant; Sheila Graber, school counselor at South Adams High School; Dr. Matt Runyan, Parkview Health – PPG Psychiatry & Erin’s House board member; (second row) students from South Adams High School who participated in Erin’s House School Program. Photo by Kasey Wallace Photography.

Erin’s House officials said they want to extend a special thank you to our Presenting Sponsors: Ambassador Enterprises, Parkview Health, PHP, and Sweetwater with Chuck & Lisa Surack.