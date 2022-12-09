FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kassy Feemster represents the third generation in her family to own an acre homestead on Bremer Road. Each year, she plants a tree to honor her grandpa, and her children love the freedom of the open land.

However, she’s afraid it is all going to change when the new Allen County Jail is constructed on 142 acres of industrially-zoned property at 2911 Meyer Road in eastern Allen County.

On Friday, she took to the mic at the weekly Allen County Commissioners’ meeting to voice her concerns. Her mother, Tina Hughes, former owner of the Bremer Road home, appeared with her.

“I know a jail keeps us safe, but putting a jail near my home and my children takes away my safety,” Feemster said, who is not a resident of the Sunnymede subdivision that backs into the jail property.

Tina Hughes (left) and Kassy Feemster, mother and daughter, worry that their home on Bremer Road will be negatively impacted when the new jail is built. Bremer Road allows access to the jail, they said.

“With the new jail coming, there would be a lot of riff raff that would be coming along with the jail. The bus stop is at the end of Bremer Road,” Feemster told the commissioners. With the jail at the end of the road, Bremer Road becomes an access, she said. “Those people that are not good people are going to be walking down my road, every day, at whatever time.”

The commissioners will meet with federal judge, Damon R. Leichty, on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. with purchase order in hand for 2911 Meyer Rd after the judge stipulated that requirement at their last joint meeting Aug. 25. At the meeting, Commissioner Therese Brown said another step toward satisfying the judge’s order was taken when the commissioners filed paperwork with the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA). The next BZA public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

Brown said after the meeting the commissioners intend to meet with all the neighbors in January. In her statement, she focused on Sunnymede’s infrastructure, bringing up issues like sewers, roads and other improvements, but she also addressed their safety concerns. Commissioners internally asked the Allen County Surveyor’s office to look at drainage and will confer with New Haven since the community is in that city’s boundaries.

“We want to be a good neighbor,” Brown said. “Safety issues will be taken under advisement. We don’t operate the jail, so that brings into play the sheriff’s department. This is going to be a fluid situation, all things taken into consideration, to make sure everyone is safe.”

“We’re really concerned about all of the changes in the neighborhood,” Hughes said. “If they’re going to be building that big of a jail, help the residents in that neighborhood instead of being a negative factor. They’re going to be losing property values and having higher taxes whereas the county is getting what they want, the city is getting the new buildings downtown to utilize and revitalize. The people are getting the bad end of the deal, basically.”

Commissioner Therese Brown says the commissioners will meet with neighbors adjacent to the new jail site to work on their concerns.

Outgoing Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux said inmate releases from the county jail take place at all hours, and with the placement of the new jail site, the future may involve “some procedural changes with regards to charging and things like that.”

During COVID, the jail only accepted OWIs, domestic violence with battery and any charge above a Level 6 felony, the lowest level felony in Indiana, Gladieux said.

“We survived during COVID,” Gladieux said, mainly with police officers using citations to get people to appear in court, instead of arresting the violators and booking them into the jail.

“It’s a waste of time for officers on the street to tie them up, drive someone to the jail, book them and have them released before the officer’s paperwork is done,” Gladieux said. “You could go to 91 other counties and it would be different. (Other counties) citate people into court a heck of a lot more than we do in Allen County. The days of arresting somebody and locking them up until they go to court … those days are nearly over.”

Gladieux said transportation for those released from the jail has been suggested and discussed and believes the matter is up to the county commissioners.

Transportation through Uber could be an option for some inmates, said Lisa Scroggins, president of Quality Correctional Care, the medical provider for the Allen County Jail.

Leichty requested that Elevatus architect and president Cory Miller be present and said he wanted to confer with members of JRAC – Justice Reinvestment Advisory Council – a group of high level judges and officials operating within the criminal court system. JRAC is closely aligned with the Allen County Community Corrections Advisory Board that oversees home detention and other services for about 10,000 people.

The jail itself had 650 inmates Friday, lower than the 700 it’s been averaging in the last months. Only one inmate is sleeping in a boat, a hard plastic shell fitted with a slim mattress. Boats are used when blocks get overcrowded because of separation measures the staff is required to take.

Of those 650, 163 inmates were there because of probation violations, according to the data provided Monday through Friday by the jail booking officer, Kenneth Falk. Indiana ACLU’s legal director sent a letter to local judges suggesting they look at what Marion County did a number of years ago when faced with a similar situation of overcrowding. As a way to relieve pressure on the jail, night court and a probation violations court were instituted.

The Indiana ACLU and county inmates filed a lawsuit against the Allen County Jail in January 2020, claiming inhumane conditions. Leichty found in March that the suit was correct and ordered changes. Because the existing jail, originally built in 1981 and later added on to, is deteriorating and only allows for vertical expansion, county officials decided a new one should be built. A new one built on a one to two story POD system that will be built to keep cell plumbing and electrical outside the unit is preferable and will prevent inmates from flooding their cells and sending threats to other inmates through the plumbing.

On Friday, the commissioners set aside $30,000 to assess the existing jail downtown at the corner of Superior and Clinton “with the goal of not over improving the facility,” a facility that will come to the end of its useful life in the next four to five years, according to Chris Cloud, Allen County’s chief of staff. The contract will go to DLZ and a multi-state engineering and architectural firm, according to its website.

“DLZ will be assessing the shell, the interiors, the building and equipment systems, the security system, every aspect of the core of the building to get an assessment of its condition,” Cloud said.