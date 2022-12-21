Allen County Commissioner president Nelson Peters said a $6.3 million contract to buy land for a new jail should be finalized this week.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A contract to buy 2911 Meyer Rd for $6.3 million to build a new county jail is expected to be finalized this week, according to Allen County Commissioners, who met Wednesday for their last legislative meeting in 2022.

County attorney Bill Fishering announced the purchase price at the meeting, but other details weren’t given. The price for 142 acres chosen to build a new Allen County Jail was projected to be the average of two appraisals; however, property owner Bill Bean said he would pitch in the difference between his asking price and the appraised value.

The land also must be approved by the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) for a contingency use particular to a corrections facility. The zoning is appropriate otherwise, said Commissioner President Nelson Peters. The next BZA meeting is scheduled for Jan. 18.

The old 142-acre Harvester International site at 2911 Meyer Rd. was chosen as the site for new Allen County Jail.

The purchase must also be approved by the Allen County Council who set aside $20 million at their December meeting for the land purchase, but expected the price to be much lower, according to council president Kyle Kerley.

The new jail’s design is on schedule to be revealed by the end of April. The date is part of a timeline drawn up by the commissioners and Elevatus Architecture. Cory Miller, Elevatus president, told federal judge Damon R. Leichty at a third status hearing Friday on the jail that the designs should be in place, as well as hiring a construction manager.

On Friday, the commissioners and Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux appeared at the status hearing called by Leichty who sided with the Indiana ACLU and inmates in their lawsuit citing inhumane conditions at the existing jail, mostly due to overcrowding and understaffing. The suit was filed in January 2020, and Leichty issued his opinion in March.

Peters said Wednesday he believed the contract announced at the meeting should please the judge who indicated he appreciated the commissioners’ steps taken to address the conditions the judge found deplorable in March.