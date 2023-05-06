FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Free comic book day is a yearly worldwide event that gives out free comics at select locations; a few Fort Wayne comic stores are participating.

This year, numerous Fort Wayne organizations are participating in this yearly event. The Allen County Public Library is hosting events throughout the day; such as Superhero Storytime and a LEGO Challenge.

Below are the stores partaking in the event, some have special deals in addition to the free comic.

Summit Sports, Comics & Games | 4240 W Jefferson Blvd.

Books Comics & Things | 5808 W Jefferson Blvd.

Books Comics & Things | 2212 Maplecrest Rd.

At the Books Comics & Things Maplecrest location, they will be offering three free comics. There will be Members of the 501st and Rebel Legion, Along with a meet and greet and the opportunity to participate in ‘Blast a Trooper.’