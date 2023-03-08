FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A festival is coming to Parkview Field this summer that features some of the top names in comedy.

Bert Kreischer is bringing the “Fully Loaded Comedy Festival” to Parkview Field on June 23. The lineup also includes Tiffany Haddish, Fortune Feimster, Big Jay Oakerson, Jay Pharoah, and Chad Daniels. According to the website, more names will be announced as the date gets closer.

A special online presale for TinCaps fans will begin Thursday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the code “PLAYBALL”. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m.

The second annual cross-country tour takes comedians to 16 of the “most iconic ballparks”, according to a release, and the TinCaps stadium made the list. Learn more on the festival’s website.