Comedian Ron White coming to the Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Mark your calendars, Tater Salad is coming to the Summit City. Ron White, best known as the cigar smoking, scotch drinking comedian from the Blue Collar Comedy tour, will take center stage at the Embassy Theatre this fall.

Over the past 15 years, White has been one of the top grossing stand-up comedians on tour in the country. His comedy recordings have sold more than 14 million units (solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour), he’s been nominated for two Grammys, he was featured in the Cameron Crowe Showtime series “Roadies” and he even authored a book that appeared on the New York Times Best Seller List. White currently has a special on Netflix called “If you quit listening, I’ll shut up”.

The show is scheduled for September 13th. Tickets go on sale June 28 at 10 a.m. and cost $39 & $54 plus applicable fees.