INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Mike Epps was stopped at the Indianapolis airport after a handgun was found at a security checkpoint over the weekend, Indianapolis International Airport officials confirmed.

Airport police conducted a firearms investigation just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 5. Police said during Epps’ security screening, a possible firearm was detected inside a backpack.

The standup told officers he came to Indianapolis to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday and forgot the weapon was in his bag.

Airport police seized a .38 Special Airweight revolver that had four rounds loaded, however none were under the firing pin.

Epps was not arrested. It is up to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to decide whether charges will be filed, although it is not common in incidents like this.

Epps is from Indianapolis and is set to have a HGTV show premiere this summer about renovating homes on his childhood block.