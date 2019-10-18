Combat Ops offering interactive zombie experience

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local entertainment venue is offering a unique, interactive zombie experience during the Halloween season.

“Zombie Ops” begins at Combat Ops Friday and runs each weekend through November 2.

Instead of helplessly walking through a haunted house, Zombie Ops allows you to work together with your friends to fight off a hoard of zombies before time runs out.

According to David Dimberio, Combat Ops Founder and Chief Entertainment Officer, its the only interactive laser tag Halloween attraction in the area.

In addition to laser tag, they’ll also offer zombie battlehawk ax throwing, down range Nerf-style tag, archery tag arena, and a mini-bowling lounge.

Combat Ops is located at 702 Ley Road, just east of Lima Road in Fort Wayne.

Zombie Ops will be open from 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until November 2.

Admission is $5 per person.

To learn more visit the Combat Ops website.