Columnist with Fort Wayne ties sues Trump for calling her sex assault claim a lie

FILE – In this June 23, 2019 file photo, E. Jean Carroll is photographed in New York. Carroll, who says President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York City department store dressing room in the 1990s, is now suing him for alleged defamation. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — An advice columnist who says President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York City department store dressing room in the 1990s is now suing him for defamation.

E. Jean Carroll filed a lawsuit Monday in New York. The suit says Trump harmed her reputation and career when he said she was lying and he’d never even met her.

A message requesting comment was sent to a law firm that has represented Trump in other cases.

Carroll, who attended South Side High School in Fort Wayne, first made the allegation in a New York magazine article in June. At the time, Trump said she was “totally lying” and called her “not my type.”

He also said he’d never met her, though a 1987 photo shows him and Carroll in a photo with their spouses at the time.

