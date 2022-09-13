COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel is calling for public input on future improvements to U.S. 30.

ProPEL US 30, an INDOT project designed to gather data on the highway from the Indiana-Ohio state line to Valparaiso, is allowing citizens to submit comments and questions regarding the study.

Whitley County’s Planning Committee reported last year the aging roadway could be upgraded to an interstate-level freeway in order to better accommodate traffic across the state.

Citizens can also sign up for email updates to learn about the latest news regarding the project.