COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Two Columbia City kids are getting their big break in the Big Apple.

Frances and Theodore Kellogg were chosen out of over 2,400 entries to represent the down syndrome community in the annual National Down Syndrome Society Video Presentation.

The presentation on Sept. 9. kicks off the New York City Buddy Walk in Central Park.

Their photos will be shown on two Jumbotron screens in the heart of Times Square.

Frannie and Theo are two out of 14 children in the Kellogg family.

They are also two of eight adopted Kellogg children who have all joined the family in the last eight years.

Frances holding Theodore’s hand.



Their mom, Ashley Kellogg, said she is excited for her kids to bring some diversity to the Times Square billboard.

“We really want to let everybody know that people with Down syndrome are just like everybody else.”

The National Buddy Walk Program was founded in 1995 and has been the premier Down syndrome awareness, advocacy, and peer-to-peer fundraising program in the world.

It was created by the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to promote awareness of people with Down syndrome.

Frances and Theodore will be featured in an hour-long video made up of roughly 500 photographs that will include children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states.

Frances and Theodore playing at the park.

Around 150 buddy walk events take place across the country, including Fort Wayne.

Frances and Theodore`s photos will also be displayed on Sept. 9. at Parkview Field for the local Down Syndrome Buddy Walk.