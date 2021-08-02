Colts QB Carson Wentz to have surgery on injured foot, Reich says; expected to miss 5-12 weeks

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz throws during practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will have surgery on his injured foot in a procedure that will keep him out for several weeks.

Colts head coach Frank Reich made the announcement during a media availability Monday morning. Wentz will have surgery at 4 p.m.

Reich said Wentz had a broken bone that was loose in the foot and needed to be removed. There is a five- to 12-week timeline for his return.

Wentz suffered the injury on the second day of camp, although Reich said the injury was an old one. The injury involves his left metatarsal, Reich said.

Reich said Wentz had considered rest and rehabilitation but didn’t want to risk missing significant time during the season if that didn’t work.

Over the weekend, the team signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley as an insurance policy. Second-year quarterback Jacob Eason will take first-team reps in Wentz’s absence.