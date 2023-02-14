INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) The Indianapolis Colts have named a new head coach and it isn’t Jeff Saturday who took over last season following the firing of Frank Reich.

The following is the press release shared to the media regarding the hiring of Shane Steichen:

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today officially named Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as the team’s new head coach. He has 13 years of coaching experience, including the last 12 seasons in the NFL. Steichen helped the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII.

Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay and General Manager Chris Ballard will introduce Steichen today at 12:15 p.m. in Gridiron Hall at the team’s Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. The availability will be streamed live on Colts.com and local media are permitted to broadcast live as well. Members of the media interested in attending the availability are instructed to park in the lot next to the team’s indoor practice field and enter the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center through the Gridiron Hall lobby.

Philadelphia Eagles (2021-22)

Steichen served as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles the last two seasons and helped the team reach Super Bowl LVII.

During his two seasons as offensive coordinator, Steichen coordinated an offense that ranked first in the NFL in rushing yards per game (153.6), rushing yards (5,224) and rushing touchdowns (57) over that time frame. Philadelphia also ranked tied for first in fewest interceptions (19) and third in fourth down conversion percentage (58.92 percent). Additionally, the Eagles offense set new single-season franchise records in third down conversion percentage in back-to-back seasons.

In 2022, he guided a Philadelphia offense that finished in the top 10 in numerous categories, including yards per game (389.1 – third), points per game (28.1 – third), rushing yards per game (147.6 – fifth), passing yards per game (241.5 – ninth), fewest turnovers (19 – tied-fifth), first downs per game (22.6 – third), third down percentage (franchise-record 45.95 percent – fourth), fourth down percentage (68.75 percent – fourth), red zone percentage (67.80 percent – third), goal to go percentage (82.35 percent – fifth), points scored on their first offensive possession (62 – first) and plays of 10+ yards (253 – second). The Eagles were one of just two teams to finish in the top 10 in rushing yards per game and passing yards per game.

Steichen worked with quarterback Jalen Hurts, who set single-season career highs in every passing category, including completions (306), passing yards (3,701), passing touchdowns (22), completion percentage (66.5) and passer rating (101.5). Hurts also had a team high and single-season career-high 13 rushing touchdowns. He finished fourth in the NFL in passer rating and 10th in passing yards.

Philadelphia was one of just two teams to have two 1,000-yard receivers (A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith) as well as a 1,000-yard rusher (Miles Sanders). In his first season with Philadelphia, Brown established single-season career highs in receptions (88) and receiving yards (1,496), while tying his single-season career high in receiving touchdowns (11). Smith also had a career year as he caught 95 passes for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns (all single-season career highs). Brown (fourth) and Smith (ninth) each ranked in the top 10 in receiving yards and Brown tied for third in receiving touchdowns. Sanders finished fifth in the league in rushing after registering 259 carries for 1,269 yards (4.9 avg.) and 11 touchdowns (all single-season career highs).

The Eagles led the NFL with eight total Pro Bowl selections in 2022, which included six on offense in Brown, Landon Dickerson, Hurts, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Sanders. Additionally, Johnson (First Team), Kelce (First Team), Brown (Second Team) and Hurts (Second Team) each earned Associated Press All-Pro honors.

In his first season in Philadelphia, Steichen orchestrated the NFL’s most productive rushing offense, as the Eagles led the league with a franchise-record 2,715 rushing yards. Philadelphia ranked fourth in third down percentage (then-team-record 45.7 percent), eighth in red zone percentage (62.3 percent) and fifth in fewest turnovers (16).

In 2021, Steichen was instrumental in the development of Hurts, who completed 265-of-432 passes for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions for an 87.2 passer rating in his first season as a starter. Hurts also registered 784 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He became just the eighth quarterback in NFL history to register 3,000 passing yards and 750 rushing yards in a season. Hurts also became the youngest Eagles quarterback to ever start in a playoff game.

Smith, whom the team selected with the 10th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, registered 64 receptions for 916 yards and five touchdowns. He set the franchise rookie record in receiving yards. Tight end Dallas Goedert totaled 56 receptions for 830 yards and four touchdowns. Goedert’s 830 receiving yards were a single-season career high and ranked fifth in the league among tight ends. Steichen also helped Kelce (First Team) and Johnson (Second Team) each earn Associated Press All-Pro recognition. Kelce was also selected to the Pro Bowl.

Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers (2014-20)

Prior to Philadelphia, Steichen spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers where he served as offensive coordinator (2020), interim offensive coordinator (2019), quarterbacks coach (2016-19) and offensive quality control/wide receivers (2014-15). The Chargers offense finished in the top 10 in passing yards per game in each of his seven years on the offensive staff, including the league’s best in 2017.

In Steichen’s first full season as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator, Los Angeles finished in the top 10 in yards per game (382.1 – ninth), passing yards per game (270.6 – sixth), first downs per game (23.3 – sixth), third down percentage (44.2 percent – ninth) and fewest turnovers (16 – tied-fourth).

In 2020, Steichen worked with quarterback Justin Herbert, whom the team selected with the sixth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 2020 Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year completed 396-of-595 passes for 4,336 yards with 31 touchdowns with 10 interceptions for a 98.3 passer rating. Herbert set NFL rookie records in completions and passing touchdowns, while registering the second-most passing yards by a rookie in league history (Andrew Luck – 4,374). He finished in the top 10 in the league in completions (fourth), passing yards (sixth) and passing touchdowns (10th). Additionally, wide receiver Keenan Allen caught 100 passes for 992 yards and eight touchdowns en route to Pro Bowl honors.

Steichen assumed the Chargers’ offensive coordinator duties in an interim capacity for the final eight games of the 2019 season. During his tenure as play caller, the unit ranked fifth in the league in total yards per game (384.3), sixth in passing yards per game (272.1) and seventh in third down percentage (42.7 percent).

Prior to becoming offensive coordinator, Steichen was the Chargers’ quarterbacks coach from 2016-19 and worked with former Colts quarterback Philip Rivers. Over those four seasons, Rivers ranked second in passing yards (17,824), fourth in completions (1,446) and fourth in touchdown passes (116). He was selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2016-18.

As the league’s top ranked passing offense in 2017 (276.9 yards per game), Rivers completed 360-of-575 passes for 4,515 yards with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for a 96.0 passer rating. In 2016, Rivers registered the second-most passing touchdowns of his career (33) while completing 349-of-578 passes for 4,386 yards.

From 2014-15, Steichen served as an offensive quality control coach for the Chargers and worked primarily with the wide receivers. In 2015, Allen played in the first eight games of the season and caught 67 passes for 725 yards and four touchdowns before being placed on the team’s season-ending Injured Reserve list. In 2014, San Diego had four players, including three wide receivers (Allen, Eddie Royal and Malcom Floyd), reach 50+ receptions for just the fourth time in team history.

Cleveland Browns (2013)

In 2013, Steichen assisted the quarterbacks as an offensive quality control coach with the Cleveland Browns. Despite multiple injuries at the position, the Browns had three starting quarterbacks (Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer and Brandon Weeden) each post 300-yard passing performances for the first time in franchise history (sixth instance in NFL history).

San Diego Chargers (2011-12)

Steichen began his NFL career as a defensive assistant with the Chargers.

Louisville (2010)

Steichen spent one season as a full-time offensive assistant at Louisville.

Playing career

As a four-year letterman (2003-06) at quarterback for UNLV, Steichen left as the school’s 12th all-time leading passer with 2,755 yards and 22 touchdowns. He registered 399 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Steichen also served as an offensive graduate assistant (2008-09) and student graduate assistant (2007) for the Rebels.

Personal information

A native of Sacramento, Calif., Steichen earned his degree in journalism and media studies from UNLV. He attended Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, Calif., and earned area MVP honors from the Sacramento Bee after leading his squad to a conference sectional title in 2002.