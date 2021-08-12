Colts announce plans for 2021 home gamedays

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today released plans for welcoming fans to the stadium for Colts home games during the 2021 season.

The upcoming season will feature the first full-capacity game at the stadium since December 2019. The team will host fans for the first time this season Sunday for a preseason matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

“We were one of the few teams in the league to host fans last year, but it wasn’t the same without the entire Colts family with us,” said Pete Ward, Colts chief operating officer. “That’s why we’re so excited to welcome back Colts fans this fall as we go on this journey toward a Super Bowl championship.”

Consistent with local, NFL and CDC guidelines, masks or face coverings in the stadium are recommended, but not required.

“We’re still very mindful of the health and safety situation across our community and country, so we will continue to consult with city officials and continue to take steps to protect the health of our fans, players and staff,” Ward added. “But we also look forward to returning to a more normal gameday with many enhancements, amenities and activities that will keep our fan experience as one of the best in all of sports.”

More information can be found online or on the Colts mobile app.