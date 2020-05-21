Coliseum staff anticipating multi-million dollar loss from pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The general manager for Allen County War Memorial Coliseum has given notice – he may soon be asking for help to cover losses felt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an update presented to County Council Thursday, Coliseum General Manager Randy Brown said the health crisis will be responsible for a loss of revenue somewhere between $2.9 and $3.5 million, through canceled events, cleaning costs and unemployment payouts.

With $1 million in reserves, Brown told the council members that he may return to them in June to ask for $3 million in assistance to keep the building up and running and full-time staff working.

Brown floated the idea of cutting back salaries of full-time workers, a thought Councilman Ken Fries balked at. He told Brown he would support assisting the Coliseum bounce back but did not like the idea of cutting salaries.

Brown has been working with leaders from other venues to figure out the best practices of cleaning the large event spaces and keeping guests safe when they return to the building. He does estimate a 20% increase in costs to clean the building.

The building has been empty since March. The next event, a wedding reception, is scheduled to happen June 20.