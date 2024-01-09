FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Jason Schuerman, an operations supervisor at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, recently received a coveted title that is recognized by the National Hockey League: a certified ice technician (CIT).

According to the U.S. Ice Rink Association, the CIT title is the “most highly regarded professional designation for ice rink operations professionals in North America.”

Schuerman said he never imagined he would receive such a distinguished title while working at the Coliseum.

“I actually started working here to be a groundskeeper for [the Fort Wayne Wizards] back then, and I ended up forming into this as a CIT, which I love it because I learned a whole bunch of new stuff and it gives me something to challenge myself with,” Schuerman said.

The former operations supervisor also used to be a CIT, Schuerman said, and he hopes to continue the tradition by using his new title to teach those around him and hopefully influence the next CIT at the Coliseum.

“I promise you I won’t be the last CIT in this building,” Schuerman said.