FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Each year, as winter approaches and the temperature begins to drop, many homeless people move from the streets to the city’s shelters to escape the cold.

However, with long wait lists, fear of separation and mental health issues for some, that may not be an option.

Sally Segerson, founder of Street Reach for the Homeless, said this is an issue that should garner attention from the entire community, including city officials.

She said in her 12 years of running the organization, she has seen dozens of people succumb to the elements and most often that’s due to hypothermia.

Second to that, she said frostbite is something she sees a lot and anticipates seeing even more next week as temperatures drop lower and lower.

A common misconception is that hypothermia only occurs during extremely low temps, but that’s not always the case.

There is a risk even at temperatures above 40 degrees Fahrenheit if a person becomes chilled from rain, sweat, or submersion in cold water.

“The community has to care, has to make this a priority and see these men and women as the valuable people that they are realizing that they are someone’s mother and father, someone’s brother or sister,” Segerson said.

As more winter weather is expected, Fort Wayne’s emergency shelter plan will be available to those who need it.

Under that, the Rescue Mission is open from 8 am to 4 pm, seven days a week regardless of outdoor temperature and offers overnight shelter for men.

Just Neighbors is available to families.

Women can go to St. Joseph Mission Women’s Shelter.

Both are first come, first served.

Intakes for all of those though start at the Rescue Mission.