COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — A joint investigation by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin’s Office regarding a 1991 unsolved homicide led to the arrest of a Columbus man Friday.

Robert Edwards, 67, was arrested and charged with aggravated murder. Edwards was also charged with possession of drugs.

On June 3, 1991, two people found the nude body of Alma Lake, 30, lying on the corner of Olive Street and Craig Street in Urbancrest, Ohio, a village in southwest Franklin County.

“Our cold case experts at BCI are the best in the business,” Yost said. “They examine all the pieces of the puzzle, use all the technology available and leave no stone unturned – all with the goal of bringing justice and peace of mind to family members of victims.”

Franklin County investigators worked for years to find the culprit in Lake’s death, and numerous items of evidence were submitted to the BCI where the case grew cold.

In 2020, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office enlisted the help of BCI’s newly-developed Cold Case Unit to apply new technology to the case.

BCI’s laboratory conducted advanced DNA analysis and follow-up investigation work, which ultimately led to the identification of Edwards as a suspect.