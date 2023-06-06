FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Three Rivers Distilling Company is donating a large portion of their alcohol sales to three local non-profits. Habitat for Humanity, Fort Wayne Trails and, Humane Fort Wayne will all have the next three Wednesday nights dedicated to them to receive 40% of the alcohol sales at TRD.

Here are the dates for each organization:

June 7: Humane Fort Wayne

June 14: Habitat for Humanity

June 21: Fort Wayne Trails

There is a window when donations and sales will be expected, 5:50 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Below are WANE 15 caught up with Habitat for Humanity and Fort Wayne Trails on how the community can help.