2 kilos of cocaine sits on a scale after being confiscated by Indiana State Police during a traffic stop.

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WANE) A Las Vegas man faces felony charges after police found cocaine and a large amount of cash in his SUV during a traffic stop in southern Indiana Tuesday.

The man, identified as Jhonatan S. Carrillo, 27, of Las Vegas was stopped for a traffic violation on I-65 near Seymour according to Indiana State Police. The trooper making the stop became suspicious after talking to the driver and he called for a K-9 unit.

The K-9 “Bosco” alerted his handler that the SUV might contain illegal drugs. A search turned up two kilos of cocaine, which is nearly 4.5 pounds as well as $8,000 in cash.

Carrillo was arrested on initial charges of Dealing in Cocaine, Level 2 Felony, Possession of Cocaine, Level 3 Felony, and Operating While Never Having Received a Valid Driver’s License.