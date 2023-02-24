FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two co-participants in the shooting deaths of two women in April 2021 on Third Street were sentenced Friday.

Both were charged with felony murder, a charge for being present when murder takes place and another felony is being committed. Their co-defendant, Ronald Price, nearly 50, was found guilty last week on two counts of felony murder in the deaths of Jennifer Dray, 40, and Amanda Shroyer, 30. He was also charged with two counts of murder but was found not guilty. He will be sentenced by Superior Court Judge Fran Gull March 10.

Both Marina Zrnic, 33 and Joshua Dube, 37, identified Price as the gunman who came bursting through the entrance of 815 Third St. and shot the two women at close range on April 21, 2021. The jury wasn’t convinced he shot them, but believed he was there.

The testimony of Zrnic and Dube resulted in shorter sentences for them. The charge of felony murder which carries the same number of years as murder – 46 to 65 – was dismissed.

For her testimony, Zrnic, 33, agreed to a 15-year prison sentence for robbery resulting in serious bodily injury with five years suspended. She has spent 541 days in jail which will be credited to her time done in a state prison. The mother of three agreed to adult probation and will undergo psychological and mental health evaluations and treatment and a substance abuse evaluation.

Dube, 37, who made the cell phone call to Zrnic to come to the Third Street house and claim a red Trailblazer Dray was using, agreed to a 30-year sentence. Instead of felony murder, he was found guilty of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury for a sentence of 20 years and criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, 10 years. His 10-year sentence for meth possession will be served at the same time, or concurrently, with the criminal confinement charge.

The judge also awarded nearly $20,000 to Betty Davis, Shroyer’s mother. Funeral costs normally run between $10,000 and $12,000, but can cost more. Shroyer’s father, Richard Shroyer, said his daughter was shot in the face and was unrecognizable when he went to identify her.