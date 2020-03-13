Clyde Theatre postpones six shows, cancels one due to coronavirus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Clyde Theatre is making the public aware they are changing their concert scheduled to the COVID-19 virus. Thursday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb mandated new social distancing measures to slow and prevent the spread of the virus, including prohibiting gatherings and events of 250 people or more in the State of Indiana.

As a result, all ticketed concerts and events at Clyde Theatre for March and some in April have been affected.

Affected shows:

March 19: Matt Stell – Postponed, New Date TBD

March 21: Resurrection: A Journey Tribute – Postponed, New Date TBD

March 25: A Cappella Live! – CANCELLED

March 26: Los Lobos – Postponed, New Date: August 5

March 29: Candlebox – Postponed, New Date: TBD

April 15: Brian Culbertson – Postponed, New Date TBD

April 19: Musical Box – Postponed, New Date: June 18

The Clyde Theatre is actively working with agents, managers, artists, and partners to reschedule the affected shows and events. Officials say they’re evaluating shows beyond that and will provide more information as it becomes available.

For Postponed Shows: All tickets sold or issued will be automatically transferred to the new date. Refunds on tickets purchased before reschedule available by request only. CASH refunds must bring their tickets to box office, CREDIT CARD refunds can be processed by Etix customer service (1-800-514-3849) or box office. Deadline for refunds is Saturday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

For Cancelled Shows: Tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded, tickets purchased at the Box Office or at one of our retail outlets can be refunded in one of the following ways: CASH purchases from the Box Office or one of our retail outlets should come to the Box Office with their original tickets for refunds. CREDIT CARD purchases can either call Etix customer service (1-800-514-3849) or come to the box office for refunds.

Please call the Clyde Theatre at 260-747-0989 for any further questions.