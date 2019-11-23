Clyde Theater welcomes 100,000th concertgoer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Clyde Theater hosted a sold out concert with The Temptations Friday night but that was not the only reason they had to celebrate.

Fort Wayne native Tamara Drew was the 100,000 ticket holder to walk through the doors of the Clyde. She and her son, Drew Hennebry, drove from Chicago to attend the concert. They both received Temptations merchandise and tickets to a future show at the Clyde. They also were given a meet and greet with the band. While the two had no idea what was in store for them at the venue, they were just as excited about it as the staff at the Clyde.

“We’re really great, super excited,” said Drew. “We were already very excited to attend the show tonight and this just kicked it up like 100 notches.”

It was an exciting moment for the venue’s staff as well, and they do not plan on stopping anytime soon.

“We’ve got lots of shows booked all the way through the summer of 2020 right now and so we’re really excited about that,” said Gregg Coyle, Executive Director of the Clyde Theater. “We’re not taking our foot off the pedal, we’re going to keep going and we can’t wait until we get to 200,000 and hopefully up to a million soon enough.”

Coyle credits their success with the wide-variety of acts they bring to the stage, as well as the employees who keep the show running.