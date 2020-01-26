Clothes for Joes donation box dedicated in New Haven

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of New Haven has a new way to give back to those who have served and are in need.

On Sunday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new Clothes for Joes donation box at New Haven City Hall.

People are welcomed to leave warm clothes, shoes, and basic necessities in the box.

Clothes for Joes is a charitable organization that helps local veterans in need of clothing and daily essential needs.

Matt Cobb co-founded the Clothes For Joes organization in 2015 when a military veteran approached him about a coat drive.

“Within a week, we receive about a hundred coats, got them to the Shepherds House and on that we were inspired to create an organization,” Cobb said.

“We are excited to partner with the City of New Haven as we grow our charitable mission to serve those who have served our country.”