FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Drivers on Trier Road should think about taking alternative routes heading into next week.

According to the City of Fort Wayne, a portion of Trier Road will be closed through April 14 for the installation of a stormwater pipe underneath the road. The project will close Trier to through traffic between Reed and Maplecrest Road. Per a release, the City said the closure is east of Walden Run to Wilshire Court.

The stormwater pipe is 15 feet in diameter. Additional inlets are being added to go under Trier Road.

Residents living in neighborhoods near the closure will still have access, but they may need to find alternative ways to get home.