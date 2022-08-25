FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A now-closed strip club tucked away off of Coliseum Boulevard might be getting a makeover into a national chain.

The former Sirens nightclub is set to become a Peppermint Hippo, a national chain

A sign outside the former Sirens Day and Night Club at 1525 Production Road – which closed earlier this summer – points to it becoming a Peppermint Hippo in the near future.

There are currently six Peppermint Hippo locations nationwide, according to the company’s website, with Las Vegas being its main base of operations. A man named Alan Chang created the establishment and named it after a strip club named after one in the fictional “South Park” cartoon.

There are also locations in Wisconsin, Ohio, Texas and Arkansas.

The establishment dubs itself a “lux Strip Club chain” on its website and provides patrons with an experience that includes “the upscale high energy vibe with top of the line entertainers and exceptional customer service.”

A new strip club coming to towns comes on the heels of the latest battle when it comes to the Sexually Oriented Business Ordinance, which was passed back in 2019 and added restrictions keeping exotic dancers clothed and six feet away from all patrons in Fort Wayne.

Those operating strip clubs fought, and failed, to get that ordinance lifted this past December.

Messages left for the owner of the former Sirens nightclub and the owners of Peppermint Hippo were not returned Thursday.