FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dispatchers say firefighters put out a car fire after a crash Wednesday evening.

At 6:23 p.m., police responded to a report of a crash on Clinton and Leith Streets. They found a car on fire, which was put out by 6:35 p.m.

Clinton Street was blocked off at East Pontiac Street as police and fire crews responded to the crash, but was reopened at 7:05 p.m.

They say they are investigating the cause of the crash.