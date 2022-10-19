FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne residents can expect to see many more trash cans across downtown thanks to a local partnership.

In a partnership with the City of Fort Wayne, Downtown Fort Wayne’s Clean & Green team installed 18 new streetscape “litter receptacles” throughout the 99-block Downtown District and its neighboring corridors.

“Our Clean & Green team is the foundation of everything we do to make Downtown Fort Wayne the vibrant, urban core of northeast Indiana,” said Downtown Fort Wayne President Michael Galbraith.

The team had already added eight receptacles throughout downtown, as well as 10 around the community corridors that include six on Hanna Street and four on Fairfield Avenue.

“I thank Downtown Fort Wayne for taking the initiative and placing these litter receptacles in various locations,” said Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock, 5th District.

Clean & Green collected 39.7 tons of debris and litter last year between the Downtown District and its business corridors.