(WANE/WDCW) — On Thursday, the long-lost remains of a Civil War soldier were laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.

The funeral happened not long after Albion resident Rachel Bender received the remains of Major Isaac C. Hart, a Union soldier in the Civil War who turned out to be Bender’s great-great uncle.

Hart was laid to rest in Arlington Nation Cemetery on Thursday 110 years after he passed away.

“He was laid to rest today finally, and he deserved that,” Bender said.

Bender said she received an email in November from someone searching for Hart’s next of kin, which is how she eventually came to possess Hart’s remains after it had been sitting on a shelf in a cemetery in Cincinnati.

“He was on a shelf in the unclaimed division, so that means he has been sitting there for 110 years without a funeral,” Bender said.

Thursday’s burial marked the first time a Civil War veteran has been laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery since 2018.

Bender received Hart’s burial flag on behalf of her family, and she said she is proud to have helped her great-great uncle find his final resting place on hallowed ground.

Hart’s marble headstone will include a carved image of a shield that is reserved specifically for soldiers who fought in the Civil War and the Spanish-American War.