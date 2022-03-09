FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne has made a concerted effort to pick up the slack left behind by Red River Waste Solutions when it comes to garbage collection.

As the city looks at bids for a new collector, with eyes on July 1st as the day they’d take over, they’re still dealing with collection issues.

WANE 15 went northeast to the Riverbend Woods neighborhood on Wednesday and talked to Greg Hauser. He says his street’s recycling has been sitting out since February 28. He finds it frustrating that the city seems to be letting people leave their bins at the curb for weeks with no clue as to when it’ll finally be picked up.

“I don’t think we can just keep going on like this. At least tell us if bins aren’t going to be – if they aren’t going to be picked up, we don’t have to have them out there sitting there for weeks on end,” Hauser said.

2nd District city councilman Russ Jehl has pushed for the city to reduce recycling pickups to just once a month until there’s a new hauler in town.

Jehl, along with 3rd District councilman Tom Didier have held two separate press conferences where the put pressure on Mayor Tom Henry’s administration to make changes.

Jehl told WANE 15 citizens he hears from are frustrated and want better communication about when they can expect pickups.

“If they have some sort of plan where all of a sudden they can get recycling picked up on time, then by all means communicate that and do it,” Jehl said. “Otherwise, if you’re just telling people put your recycling out day after day, week after week, and letting it pile up and then blow all over the place, you’re just being very discourteous to the public.”

WANE 15 took recycling questions to the city’s Public Works Director Shan Gunawardena.

Gunawardena said that the city now deploys 11 trucks to cover Red River misses. 10 of them are for garbage and one is for recycling, while Red River currently has seven trucks available for recycling collection.

He said he believes they’re close to getting caught up and are fully capable of getting to all of the scheduled recycling pickups on a daily basis.

When asked if there are plans to reduce recycling pickups until a new collector is in town, Gunawardena said they don’t want to do that. While their primary focus is trash to avoid sanitation issues, he thinks they’re doing a good job with what they have to work with.

“Just be a little bit more patient. We are not going to suspend recycle services because we know that that’s a very – this community values recycling quite a bit,” Gunawardena said.

He also said they see a lot of situations where people aren’t breaking down their material, like boxes, before placing it in their bin. He said that could alleviate the problem a bit for people waiting for their items to be picked up.

A note regarding the new collector: Gunawardena said that the city’s street department is going to recommend paying for a limited service with whichever company gets the new contract.

With Red River’s unlimited service, residents can place as many items as they want at the curb, but after looking at the prices potential bidders are asking for with an unlimited service, the street department will recommend limited service to city council.

The limited service would mean residents can only put their trash bin plus three bags at the curb.