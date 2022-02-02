City updates trash pickup plan due to the snow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Garbage and recycling pickup will not take place on Thursday, February 3, city officials announced Wednesday. The reason for the stoppage is “anticipated hazardous driving conditions.”

Residents are encouraged to pull their bins away from the curb if they are not picked up by Wednesday to avoid the cans being knocked over by snow plows.

According to a release from the city of Fort Wayne, trash and recycling collection will continue into Wednesday night as long as the snow storm allows for it.