City of Fort Wayne snow plowing update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – City of Fort Wayne Street Department crews are continuing to plow and salt the city’s main roads.

According to the Street Department, once the main roads are clear, crews will move to residential areas and will plow those throughout the evening.

The crews began plowing at 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The Street Department is responsible for 1,200 miles of streets and roads and has 18 snow routes. It says it takes about 48 hours to plow through the City’s side streets

More information about Street Department efforts can be found at www.cityoffortwayne.org/snow.