FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, City of Fort Wayne officials introduced a proposal which would create a multi-state passenger rail system that runs through Fort Wayne.

The project, dubbed the Midwest Connect Passenger Rail Corridor, would run from Chicago to Pittsburgh and would include over a dozen stops, including Fort Wayne, Warsaw and Lima, Ohio.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock spoke at a press conference Thursday morning, and Paddock said he has seen “a lot of support in the community” for the project.

“It does appeal to a lot of groups,” Paddock said.

A map showing all the stops that would be included in the Midwest Connect Passenger Rail Corridor.

Paddock also said having a passenger rail system would provide a new mode of transportation and new way to travel for many residents who may not have suitable access to cars and planes.

City officials have submitted an application to the Federal Railroad Administration for a federal grant, and if the application is approved, the City of Fort Wayne would receive $500,000 to create a development plan.

Paddock also said the project would be an “additional service” and would not detract from the passenger rail system in Waterloo, Indiana.

The Northern Indiana Passenger Rail Association assisted the City of Fort Wayne and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission with the application.