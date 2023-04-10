FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission voted to approve funding for a project to renovate Parkview Field.

The project follows a mandate from Major League Baseball (MLB) that will require all MLB and Minor League Baseball (MiLB) teams to upgrade their current lighting systems and make improvements to their fields in accordance with new field slope and drainage requirements.

Fort Wayne TinCaps President Mike Nutter said MLB has player safety in mind and that the improvements should promote that mindset.

“Behind our infield, it drops off pretty significantly,” Nutter said. “Years ago, that’s the way they built venues, [but] that’s not acceptable anymore.”

Although Nutter said some MiLB teams are expected to invest up to $25 million to conform to the new stadium requirements, the Parkview Field project is only estimated to cost $1.1 million.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission also voted to use TIF dollars to aid with the cost, and only one person voted against the proposal.

The project will be publicly bid on this summer, and the improvements will be installed during fall.