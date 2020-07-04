City of New Haven Moving Forward with Independence Day Celebration

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – After reviewing Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-35, the City of New Haven decided to move forward hosting the Independence Day Parade and Picnic.

Mayor Steve McMichael encourages attendees to follow social distancing guidelines, safe hygiene protocols, and strongly recommends wearing a mask. The event will be based around the Governor’s guidelines for outdoor events, including additional sanitizing measures.

The parade will begin at 11:00 AM at the corner of Main Street and Broadway Street, with spaced out viewing areas from Powers Street to Schnelker Park along Broadway.

The opening ceremony will begin with Tom Didier who will be singing the National Anthem followed by a tribute to the military. The parade will head south on Broadway and end at Schnelker Park. The picnic will begin immediately after the parade and end at 2:00 PM.

Entertainment for the picnic will be provided under the band shell. Indiana-based country singer/songwriter Trevor Hunt will be performing live. A variety of vendors will be available for food purchases.

To allow more community members to enjoy the parade and live concert by Trevor Hunt, we will live stream on the City’s Facebook page @NewHavenIN.