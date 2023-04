KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Kendallville sent out a warning Wednesday evening telling residents to stay away from an apartment complex after reports of “shots fired” in the area.

The city warned residents to stay away from Drake Terrace Apartments on the southwest side of Kendallville.

Authorities have not provided many details regarding the incident, but dispatchers mentioned a barricaded subject being involved.

