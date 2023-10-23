KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — With the help of the public, Kendallville could soon receive enough funding for a new addition to the Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex.

On Thursday, Kendallville Park and Recreation announced the start of a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for a new skate park that would be located at the sports complex.

The project, dubbed Kendallville Skatepark, will cost over $300,000, but city officials hope to raise $45,000 through the crowdfunding campaign to offset some of the cost.

If Kendallville Park and Recreation reaches its goal, the department will receive a matching grant through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s “CreatINg Places” program, which aims to motivate people to invest in their own communities.

A brochure photo shows a rendering of the layout of Kendallville Skatepark.

“Maintaining viable recreation opportunities is important to the health of Indiana, and we need citizens engaged in developing these visions for their cities and towns,” said Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch in a press release. “This skate park is a wonderful example of how the ‘CreatINg Places’ program can be leveraged on behalf of an entire community.”

The proposed skate park will feature a plethora of obstacles, including flatrails, quarter pipes and a mini ramp.

Dawn McGahen, park director for Kendallville Park and Recreation, said the skate park will help fill a need at the sports park and the surrounding community.

“I think the skate park is going to be a different niche for youth that might not want to play ball or play soccer,” McGahen said.

Kendallville Park and Recreation director discusses the skate park’s target audience

As of Monday, the project has raised nearly half of its $45,000 goal, and the crowdfunding campaign must reach its goal by Dec. 1 in order to receive the matching grant through “CreatINg Places.”

If the project meets its goal, McGahen hopes to start and finish construction in 2024.

Kendallville Skatepark will be designed by Hunger Skateparks, which has designed dozens of skate parks across the U.S. and Denmark.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.