FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, as well as the Fort Wayne Community Development Division and other community leaders Thursday afternoon to celebrate the unveiling of Powell Park in southeast Fort Wayne.

The park is located at 2620 Weisser Park Ave. and is being renamed in honor of Lester and Hester Powell who maintained the park for over 20 years.

“I continue to be encouraged by the positive momentum we’re seeing in southeast Fort Wayne,” Mayor Henry said. “Residents, neighborhoods, businesses and city staff are proactively working together in a collaborative manner with a shared vision to make a meaningful difference.”

The park received new investments through the Southeast Strategy, a plan created in 2019 that aims to reinvest in the southeast Fort Wayne through five key areas:

economic development and revitalization

neighborhoods and housing

transportation and infrastructure

community and pride

public spaces and interconnectivity

“It’s critical that we focus on investments that will have a lasting impact,” Mayor Henry said.

The reconstructed park will provide a basketball court, gathering space for families and places to rest.