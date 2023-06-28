FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, the City of Fort Wayne celebrated the grand opening of its newest park: McKinnie Commons.

The park, located at the northeast corner of McKinnie Avenue and Anthony Boulevard, represents one of the highlighted projects in the city’s Southeast Strategy plan to reinvigorate Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

“McKinnie Commons is a vital addition to the enhancements being made in southeast Fort Wayne,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “I continue to be enthusiastic and positive about the tremendous strides we’re making to bring new energy and excitement for residents, neighborhoods and businesses.”

The new park offers entertainment spaces, outdoor dining areas, bike racks, swings, and many other amenities.

“Today is just a taste of the potential for McKinnie Commons,” said Steve McDaniel, director of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

In 2019, the city’s Community Development Division and the Southeast Area Partnership worked with residents in southeast Fort Wayne to develop the Southeast Strategy.