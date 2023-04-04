FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After weekend storms created clogged storm drains across Fort Wayne, city officials urged residents to clear debris from their local storm drains ahead of more storms that are expected on Wednesday.

Frank Suarez, chief of communication with Fort Wayne City Utilities, said a clogged drain can cause storm water to overflow into streets and yards.

Suarez also said that there are over 22,000 storm drains across Fort Wayne and that the City of Fort Wayne asks that “all of us” stay vigilant after a storm.

For those who do clear debris from storm drains, Suarez said residents should throw the debris away so it does not end up back in front of a storm drain.