FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Plans for Fort Wayne’s presence on the riverfront continues to develop as the city completed the first step of Phase 2 on Tuesday.

However, as the city explores ways to use the riverfront, it needs one irreplaceable resource: land.

One piece of land, in particular, has become important to the city as development shifts to across the river from Promenade Park: 1310 N. Harrison St.

Fort Wayne City Council approved a $300,000 expenditure to buy the property Thursday night after the Redevelopment Commission made it clear that the property was “integral” to future development.

“Acquisition of this real estate is integral to the implementation of the City’s plans for redevelopment surrounding Riverfront Phase 2 public space,” Jonathan Leist, executive director of the Redevelopment Commission via email. “Once acquired, this property would likely be used to attract additional private development that is complementary to our Riverfront Phase 2 public space.”

Fort Wayne City Council voted 7-2 in favor of the proposal, with only councilmembers Jason Arp and Paul Ensley voting against it.

Information provided to Fort Wayne’s City Council by the Redevelopment Commission also called the acquisition ‘key’ to the future development of the block, especially after the City purchased lots on either side of the property.

The property the City of Fort Wayne plans to buy is highlighted in red.